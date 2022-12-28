BOC Aviation Boosts Boeing Order Book

DALLAS – BOC Aviation, the Singapore-based aircraft leasing company, has announced an order for 40 Boeing 737-8s to be delivered during 2027 and 2028. BOC will also amend its existing purchase agreement with Boeing, which will see it have 80 737 MAX airliners on order.

The deal is a massive boost to the American manufacturer as 2022 draws to a close. Boeing has received over 1,500 gross orders for the 737 MAX since late 2020.

BOC leases several Boeing airliners. Photo: Boeing.

BOC and Boeing

“We are pleased to continue to build on our existing relationship with Boeing, with this 40-aircraft incremental order for the fuel-efficient Boeing 737-8 aircraft. The incremental order takes our total 737 MAX 8 order book with Boeing to 80 aircraft,” said David Walton, BOC Aviation’s Deputy MD and COO.

“We look forward to continuing to provide one of the industry’s most technologically advanced aircraft for delivery on lease to our airline customers, and to support their sustainable growth over the balance of this decade.”

BOC Aviation, which leases to 81 airlines in 38 countries worldwide, already has several Boeing 737 MAX family airliners in service, as well as 86 737NG family aircraft. It also leases a number of 777-300ERs and 787s.

United has recently ordered a further 100 737 MAX airframes. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways.

Growing Order Book

Speaking of the deal, Boeing’s Vice President of Global Leasing Sales said, “We are proud that BOC Aviation continues to invest in the 737-8 with its industry-leading versatility and ability to fly almost any short- and medium-haul market profitably. We look forward to more opportunities to expand our relationship to support BOC Aviation and its customers.”

Earlier this month, Boeing also received a massive order from United Airlines (UA) for 100 737 MAX jets. The airline announced it would exercise 44 options and sign a deal for 56 new airframes.

Air India (AI) is also expected to place an order for up to 150 737 MAXs. According to reports, the airline will likely initially place a firm order for 50 airframes. However, an official announcement has yet to be made.

Featured image: Boeing’s 737 MAX order book has been boosted by the recent orders. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways.