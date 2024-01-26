Azul-Silver Airways Codeshare Connects Brazil and the US

DALLAS — This week, Azul Brazilian Airlines (AD), the largest carrier in Brazil in terms of daily flights and served destinations, announced a codeshare agreement with Silver Airways (3M), one of the leading regional airlines in the US.

A low-cost carrier (LCC) hailing from Brazil, AD operates from its hub at Viracopos International Airport (VCP) in Campinas. The airline specializes in providing scheduled passenger flights primarily within Brazil but also extends its services to various destinations in South America, North America, and Europe.

Silver Airways, a budget-friendly airline headquartered in South Florida, offers convenient routes to nearby states and the Caribbean, ensuring travel times of around two hours or less. The airline takes a no-frills approach, eliminating seat classes, food options, and middle seats, providing guests with a clear understanding of what to anticipate during their journey.

This agreement allows customers to purchase tickets for flights operated by 3M in the US directly through AD’s sales channels. When purchasing codeshare tickets, customers will benefit from traditional services as well as a greater variety of destinations, a single check-in, and baggage check-in from origin to final destination.

Silver Airways N401SV ATR-600. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Codeshare Destinations in the US

Customers will also be able to purchase air tickets from Brazil to destinations operated by AD in the US; specifically, they can travel from Orlando to Key West, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa, as well as to Marsh Harbour and North Eleuthera in the Bahamas.

From Fort Lauderdale, 3M customers can travel to Key West, Tampa, Gainesville, Orlando, and various islands in the Bahamas Furthermore, a new 3M route to Providenciales, Turks, and Caicos will be available.

Currently, AD operates 15 direct flights connecting Fort Lauderdale to Recife, Manaus, Campinas, Belém, and Belo Horizonte in Brazil, as well as 11 flights from Orlando to Campinas, Recife, and Belo Horizonte.

Featured image: Azul PR-AIT Airbus A330-200 (Todo Azul Livery). Photo: Otto Kirchof/Airways