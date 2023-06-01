Avianca Offers Business Class on Los Angeles-Bogotá Route

DALLAS — Avianca Airlines (AV) has announced that beginning June 1, customers will be able to fly in business class on the Los Angeles-Bogotá route. The decision was made after analyzing and responding to customer suggestions to improve their travel experience on the airline’s longest route in the Americas.

Passengers flying between these destinations will now be able to select the best size for their needs from five options: XS, S, M, and L in economy fare and XXL in business fare to fly on Boeing 787* twin-aisle aircraft with 28 seats in Business cabin and 222 in Economy.

“We know that going to Bogotá is almost like going to Europe,” said Manuel Ambriz, Avianca’s chief commercial officer. “It’s a long trip and we want our customers to have the opportunity to enjoy more benefits. We listened to them, we made some internal adjustments and today we are implementing the option of flying in the business cabin on a flight of seven hours. We currently operate one daily flight between Los Angeles and Bogotá and we believe that this is an important development to the route.”

Avianca N793AV Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Flight Schedule, Service

Flight AV0083 will depart Los Angeles (LAX) at 8:45 p.m. (local time) daily, arriving in Bogotá (BOG) at 05:45 a.m. the following day (local time), with a flight time of seven hours.

The return flight (AV0084) will depart Bogotá at 1:10 p.m. (local time) daily, arriving in Los Angeles at 7 p.m. (local time) the same day.

With this announcement, customers who choose to fly business class between Los Angeles and Bogotá will have access to a service that includes:

Welcome drink

Dinner/lunch with three menu options to choose from and snacks

Offers on liquors and beverages

Blanket and pillow kit

Amenity kit and mattress pad for night flights

Complimentary entertainment system

The service for passengers flying in the economy cabin on this route includes:

Dinner or lunch with two options and a snack

Offers on liquors and beverages

Blanket and pillow kit on night flights

Free entertainment system

*Flights on this route are operated on Wamos aircraft and have a capacity of 34 executive cabin seats.

Featured image: Avianca Airlines business class cabin