Avianca CEO Elected Chairman of ALTA’s Executive Committee

DALLAS – Buenos Aires, Argentina, is host to the 18th ALTA AGM & Airline Leaders Forum, the Annual General Meeting of the Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association (ALTA).

At the meeting, attended by the CEOs and senior representatives from the member airlines of the organization, Adrian Neuhauser, CEO of Avianca (AV), was elected as the new President of the Executive Committee. Neuhauser assumed the position immediately for a period of one year as established in the statutes.

The executive joined Avianca in 2019 as Financial Vice President, where he oversaw the company’s restructuring. He was appointed President and CEO in 2021.

From there, he has managed strategic initiatives such as the Chapter 11 process and the development of its corporate vision to become a more competitive organization in line with today’s industry and new traveler profile.

Neuhauser graduated from the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile with a degree in Economics and has over 20 years of experience in the financial sector, with an emphasis on investment banking.

The new President of the Executive Committee said, “After highly challenging years for the industry and amid a volatile context marked by economic indicators that challenge us again, the market demands solidity, competitiveness, diversification, and flexibility more than ever.”

Neuhauser added, “It is an honor to assume this role in ALTA, to unite the industry in Latin America around the same approach to ensure that we will be more resistant and resilient and that we will have a stronger and more reliable industry for the coming years and decades.”

Adrian Neuhauser, CEO of Avianca (AV), and new President of the Executive Committee. Photo: Avianca via Twitter

Comments from ALTA Officials

Meanwhile, José Ricardo Botelho, ALTA’s Executive Director & CEO, said, “It is a pleasure to welcome Adrian, who has been serving as Vice Chairman of ALTA, as Chairman of ALTA’s Executive Committee. Adrian is an extraordinary person and leader and has always been very supportive of ALTA’s work.”

Mr. Botelho added, “I am convinced that this flight that takes off today will be full of positive initiatives for the association, the industry, and our region, especially in the areas of sustainability, ESG, staff training and welfare, operations, technology, and human factors, among other priorities to further develop commercial aviation in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Botelho also expressed his appreciation to Roberto Alvo, CEO of LATAM Airlines, for the leadership and support shown during his term as Chairman of the ALTA Executive Committee 2021-2022.

You can watch the ALTA AGM live stream below.

ALTA Executive Committee, Membership

The ALTA Executive Committee is composed of Adrian Neuhauser, CEO of AV, as Chairman; Roberto Alvo, CEO of LATAM Airlines (LA) as First Vice Chairman; and Andrés Conesa, CEO of Aeroméxico (AM); Pedro Heilbron, CEO of COPA Airlines (CM); Tracy Cooper, CEO of Bahamasair (UP); and John Rodgerson, CEO of Azul (AD), as Vice Chairmen.

ALTA is comprised of 47 airlines and 107 industry partners, totaling 154 members. The transport association welcomed Emirates (EK) as a new associate member last week.

Emirates currently serves two South American cities, including Sao Paulo and Mexico City, and will resume service to Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro in November.

Emirates also provides access to 13 points in North America, and its customers enjoy seamless connectivity with its worldwide network, which includes more than 130 destinations across six continents.

Featured image: The 18th ALTA AGM & Airline Leaders Forum. Photo: ALTA