American Airlines Solidifies Presence at Dallas Fort Worth Airport

DALLAS — American Airlines (AA) and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) just held a major news conference at the airport. The mayors of Dallas and Ft Worth plus the CEO of the DFW Airport and the CEO of AA were in attendance for the announcement of a new 10-year plan and new lease agreement with the AA.

But the really big news was the plans to build Terminal F by 2026 with 15 gates and a complete redo of Terminal C with a new pier of 4 gates and the addition of a new pier of 5 gates at Terminal A to be done by 2028.

Terminal F – opening in 2026. Photo: Steve Cosgrove/Airways

American Airlines and DFW

The Dallas Fort Worth Regional (later International) Airport was dedicated in September 1973 and became operational for the first time on January 13, 1974. A few years later, Ernest Dean, director of DFW, and Airport Board chairman Henry Stuart traveled to New York to meet with AA.

The DFW officials informed AA that if it relocated its corporate headquarters to DFW, the airport would construct a new reservations center and corporate headquarters. The entire project would be funded by tax-free corporate bonds, which AA would be able to repay instead of paying airport rent.

The carrier realized that leaving New York would save them millions of dollars, so the DFW offer was too good to pass up. In 1979, AA relocated its corporate headquarters to Texas, and in 1981, it launched its first hub-and-spoke flights.

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is now AA’s largest hub in the airline’s global network, contributing approximately US$37bn to the local economy each year. Today, DFW welcomes over 73 million passengers each year, elevating DFW to the status of one of the world’s most frequently visited superhub airports.

Featured image: Complete redo of Terminal C to be completed in 2028 with a new pier of gates added and also a new pier of gates to Terminal A. Photo: Steve Cosgrove/Airways