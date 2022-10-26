Alaska Airlines Signs Its Largest-ever Aircraft Order

DALLAS – Alaska Airlines (AS) announced today it is exercising options to purchase 52 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for delivery between 2024 and 2027, increasing the airline’s confirmed 737 MAX fleet from 94 to 146.

The 90-year-old airline also secured rights for 105 more planes through 2030, ensuring access to sufficient aircraft for fleet replacement and growth. This agreement represents the largest commitment for future aircraft in the airline’s history.

This investment secures aircraft to optimize our growth through the next decade, which we know will be a formidable competitive advantage,” said Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci. “We’re proud of the strong financial foundation that uniquely positions Alaska to make this commitment to our future, and of the fantastic partnership we share with our hometown aircraft manufacturer at Boeing.”

“As Alaska Airlines sustainably grows its fleet, the 737 MAX family offers environmental performance and flexibility to expand service across its route network,” said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “Built in our Renton factory near Alaska’s headquarters in Washington state, these airplanes will carry passengers to destinations for years to come.”

AS Boeing 737-900ER | Photo: Airways/Luca Flores

Fleet Rejig

As of today, AS operates a fleet of 35 Boeing 737-9 aircraft with an expected delivery plan for another 43 Boeing 737 MAX between now and the end of 2023. By this period, the airline aims to operate a mainline fleet of only Boeing aircraft. The carrier also stated the performance of the 737-9 has exceeded expectations on economics and fuel efficiency, as well as guest satisfaction.

If you look through the 2030s, AS could be operating over 250 MAX jets given its current order of 94, a new order for 52, and a possible future option for 105 more.

Fast Facts by Alaska Airlines

By 2030, Alaska could operate more than 250 new aircraft from the 737 MAX series.

In 2023, a new 737 MAX will be delivered approximately every 10 days.

These new aircraft join Alaska’s fleet of 737-900ERs, 737-900s, 737-800s, and 737-700s.

Alaska is on track to sunset Airbus aircraft by the end of 2023.

Featured image: Daniel Gorun/Airways