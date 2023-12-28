Alaska Airlines Takes Delivery of Its First Boeing 737-8

DALLAS — Alaska Airlines (AS) takes delivery of its first Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft, registered N801AK (MSN 67802 LN 8803), which departed from Boeing Field at 12:10 local time and landed in Oakland at 13:55, where it will be prepared for service.
Airways was able to obtain an exclusive quote from Nate Pieper, senior vice president of fleet, finance and alliances: “We’re thrilled to add the 737-8’s to our fleet, bringing our MAX fleet to more than 60 aircraft. We look forward to seeing the -8 fly unique missions where its performance will help us reach new heights, including the longest flight in our network from Anchorage to New York (JFK), which begins in the summer.”
Boeing 737-8 Operations
The Seattle-based airline has plans to receive 20 Boeing 737-8 aircraft. These aircraft will be equipped with a configuration consisting of 12 first-class seats and 147 economy-class seats, including 30 economy-plus seats. The airline plans to commence operation of its first 737-8 on February 15, 2024, offering two daily flights between Portland and Los Angeles.
Next summer, the carrier plans to launch its longest route ever when it launches its new service from Anchorage, Alaska, to New York JFK. The 737-8 becomes the second variant of the Boeing 737 MAX family of aircraft to be delivered to AS, which also has the 737-10 on order. The carrier hasn’t ordered the 737-7 as of yet.
Feature Image: The first Boeing 737-8 for Alaska Airlines on a recent test flight. Photo courtesy: Joe G. Walker