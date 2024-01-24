Airbus Opens Aircraft Lifecycle Services Center in China

DALLAS — The Airbus Lifecycle Services Centre (ALSC) has recently commenced operations in Chengdu, China. This center offers comprehensive solutions for managing the entire lifecycle of an aircraft, making it the first of its kind to provide a one-stop shop for a wide range of activities related to aircraft maintenance and services.

The Airbus Lifecycle Services Centre in Chengdu covers a broad spectrum of services, including aircraft parking and storage, maintenance, upgrades, conversions, dismantling, recycling, and the controlled distribution of used parts. This center aims to provide a holistic approach to managing the lifecycle of various aircraft types.

The Airbus Lifecycle Services Centre in Chengdu is a joint venture between Airbus, Tarmac Aerosave, the city of Chengdu, and Airbus company Satair. Tarmac Aerosave brings its expertise in eco-efficient aircraft storage, dismantling, and recycling to the project, while Satair acquires aging aircraft and trades and distributes used parts to complete the full range of lifecycle services.

Certification, Capacity, and Collaboration

The Airbus Lifecycle Services Centre in Chengdu has obtained certification from both the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). This certification ensures compliance with safety and regulatory standards.

The center occupies a vast surface area of 717,000 square meters and has a storage capacity of 125 aircraft. It is expected to gradually increase its operations and employ up to 150 employees by 2025.

The main buildings of the Airbus Lifecycle Services Centre in Chengdu have received the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification. This certification recognizes the center’s efforts to reduce environmental impacts and promote sustainability in its operations.

The joint venture aims to maximize the reuse of aircraft stored at the center. Approximately 75% of the aircraft stored are expected to fly again after storage and upgrades, while the remaining 25% will undergo dismantling using Tarmac Aerosave’s unique process, which recovers around 90% of the aircraft weight.

