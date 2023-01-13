The Airbus A380 Returns to Glasgow

DALLAS — Emirates (EK) has announced it is bringing the Airbus A380 back to Glasgow International Airport (GLA) on a daily basis starting on March 26. The return comes as demand on the route has surged.

The A380 last visited GLA in September 2019, right before the COVID-19 pandemic. It marked the first time the A380 was used on a scheduled service to Scotland. March 26th will be the third time the A380 will visit GLA. The first time was on April 10, 2014, to mark the 10th anniversary of the GLA-Dubai (DXB) route.

The route has been in service since April 2004 and has carried 5.5 million passengers across the airline’s global network.

Glasgow Airport main terminal building. Photo: By Emirates EK27 from Glasgow , Scotland – DSC_0856, CC BY-SA 2.0

Airport Comments

Matt Hazelwood, chief commercial officer at AGS Airports, which owns Glasgow, said: “The decision by Emirates to reintroduce the A380 is tremendous for Glasgow and the west of Scotland and a great way to start 2023.

“Each time this iconic aircraft comes to Glasgow, it is a significant moment for Scotland’s aviation industry, but this announcement is particularly special and a real endorsement from Emirates as we continue to rebuild the vital connectivity that is so important to the region. It is yet another milestone in Glasgow Airport’s near 20-year relationship with Emirates, and I look forward to welcoming back this tremendous aircraft in March.”

Featured Image: Emirates A380 (A6-EVC). Photo: Ervin Eslami/Airways