Air Transat Upgrades French Network

DALLAS – Air Transat (TS) has announced that it’s expanding its routes to France from Montreal, Canada. Following the announcement in January that its Montreal (YUL) to Lyon (LYS) flight would be upgraded to a year-round service, TS has now also annualized its YUL to Marseille (MRS) route. Furthermore, flights to Nantes (NTE) are extended until January 2024.

“Annualizing key routes of our flight network is at the core of our strategy, which is facilitated by the agility of our Airbus A321LR fleet. In the fall of 2022, we extended our service to Marseille until the end of the year for the very first time. Given the success of this initiative, we are delighted to repeat the experience, this time to Nantes,” says Michèle Barre, Air Transat’s Chief Revenue Officer.

“The demand for the French provinces is skyrocketing; as the leading carrier between Quebec and France, we are happy to offer our world-class in-flight experience to an expanding clientele.”

Photo: Aéroport Marseille-Provence.

French Connection

Meanwhile, Julien Boullay, Sales and Marketing Director at Aéroport Marseille-Provence said, “We are thankful for Air Transat’s confidence in Marseille-Provence, France’s second largest regional airport.”

“The annualization of the Montreal–Marseille route is the result of a dynamic market that is increasingly less seasonal, driven by a solid leisure passenger base keen on direct long-haul flights – of which Montreal has always been one of the leading destinations. And with 300 days of sunshine a year, there is no doubt that Provence will also be very popular with Canadian travellers in the wintertime.”

Currently, TS is the only airline flying to MRS and NTS. Seven cities are available in their year-round schedule. TS will operate the transatlantic routes with one of its Airbus A321LRs, featuring its new cabin, IFE, and the lowest fuel consumption.

Featured Image: Air Transat C-GOIH Airbus A321-271NX. Photo: Michal Mendyk/Airways.