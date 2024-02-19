Air India, SWISS Announce Codeshare Expansion
Air India, SWISS Announce Codeshare Expansion

SWISS International Air Lines, Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/ Airways

DALLAS — SWISS International Airlines (LX) and Air India (AI) announced a new codeshare route from Zurich (ZRH) via Delhi (DEL) to Pune (PNQ).

The new route will take just under 8 hours to Delhi (DEL) and 2 hours to Pune (PNQ). It will serve as a daily connection from Zurich Kloten International Airport (ZRH). Previously, the airline’s codeshare included Mumbai (BOM) routes via Zurich and Delhi (DEL) via Zurich.

This expansion comes from a successful partnership between AI and LX, connecting travelers between India and Europe. Expanding the codeshare agreement between AI and LX will enhance connectivity for travelers in Switzerland to various Indian destinations.

VT-EXN, Air India, Airbus, A320Neo, A32N, WSSS, SIN, Singapore, Changi International Airport. Photo: Jden Lee/Airways
VT-EXN, Air India, Airbus, A320Neo, A32N, WSSS, SIN, Singapore, Changi International Airport. Photo: Jden Lee/Airways

About the Airlines

Air India, India’s flagship carrier, offers a comprehensive network route across destinations in Europe, North America, Asia, and Australia. The airline serves its routes from its main hub in Delhi (DEL) and secondary hub in Mumbai (BOM). Air India is a member of the Star Alliance.

SWISS International Airlines, commonly known as SWISS, is Switzerland’s flag carrier and a subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group. SWISS is also a member of the Star Alliance, serving over 100 destinations worldwide from its hubs in Geneva (GVA) and Zurich (ZRH).

Featured image: SWISS International Air Lines, Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/ Airways

contributor
I am a Germany-based aviation journalist currently working for the Global aviation news platform Airways Magazine. As an aviation and train enthusiast, I am an advocate for train passenger rights and do contribute to a passenger association. Additionally I have successfully led and implemented several marketing strategies for various clients in an Online marketing agency.

