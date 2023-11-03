Air India Expands Network of Weekly Winter Flights

DALLAS — Air India (AI) today announced that it is adding 400+ weekly flights to its domestic and international route network as part of the 2023–24 winter schedule.

India’s flagship carrier says it will add more than 200 weekly flights on several routes touching major Indian cities such as Mumbai and Delhi. On its international route network, the carrier would operate over 200 weekly flights, of which over 80 weekly flights have already been added.

Of course, AI is counting on expected new aircraft deliveries over the next six months to support its expansion. Between now and March 2024, the carrier expects to add more than 30 widebody and narrowbody aircraft to its fleet, including six Airbus A350s, 20 A320neos, and four Boeing 777s.

Air India Boeing 777-200ER (VT-ALF). Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Winter Frequency Increase

This winter, AI has ramped up frequency on eight international routes across points in Southeast Asia, the United States, and Europe. This includes weekly frequencies from Mumbai (BOM) to Singapore (SIN) and Doha (DOH), as well as routes out of Delhi (DEL) to Bangkok (BKK), Dhaka (DAC), Newark (EWR), San Francisco (SFO), Washington, D.C. (IAD), Copenhagen (CPH), and Milan (MXP).

Air India has also opened flights on four new routes, including Bengaluru (BLR)-Singapore, Kochi (COK)-Doha, Kolkata (CC)-Bangkok, and Mumbai-Melbourne (MEL).

Air India launched its service on October 15, 2023, and has built an extensive domestic network with non-stop flights to cities around the world. After 69 years as a government-owned enterprise, Air India and Air India Express joined the Tata Group, an Indian multinational conglomerate headquartered in Mumbai, in January 2022. The airline is a member of Star Alliance.

Featured image: VT-EXN, Air India, Airbus, A320Neo, A32N, WSSS, SIN, Singapore, Changi International Airport. Photo: Jden Lee/Airways