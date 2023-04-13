Air Canada Launches Vancouver-Dubai Flights

DALLAS — Air Canada (AC) is expanding its intercontinental network by launching a new route between Vancouver (YVR) and Dubai (DXB) in October 2023. This will be the second AC hub to connect with the UAE’s largest city, after Toronto-Pearson (YYZ).

Mark Galardo, SVP of Network Planning at Air Canada, stated, “Dubai is a world-renowned destination known for its exceptional landmarks, rich culture, and entertainment. Through cooperation with our codeshare and frequent flyer partner Emirates, our Vancouver-Dubai flights will provide customers with convenience and choice while traveling for business or visiting friends and family, connecting to many destinations across the Middle East, Indian subcontinent, and East Africa in Dubai.”

The launch of this route comes shortly after the massive campaign led by AC, Etihad Airways (EY), and Emirates (EK) to promote leisure and business travel between the UAE and Canada. This alliance has also seen movements from EY and EK, who have also announced their plans to enhance connections between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Dubai (DXB) with Toronto (YYZ).

Flight AC78 will be served four times a week from October 28th, 2023, coinciding with the switch to the winter season, and will be operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, of which AC operates a total of 37 units. This connection will be AC’s longest flight at over 6300 nautical miles, with an average flight time of 16 hours and 30 minutes.

The Air Canada Boeing 787-9 can carry 298 passengers distributed in three classes: Business, Premium Economy and Economy Class. Photo: Michal Mendyk/Airways.

More Flights Between Canada and the UAE

As stated before, the launch of a particular Vancouver to Dubai route is strongly related to the recent announcement of an expanded air transport agreement between the two countries to enhance Canada’s global connectivity and support tourism and trade activity with the United Arab Emirates.

In general, the increase in the number of flight connections is expected to reach 50%, which will also give EK, EY, and AC the possibility to sign new codeshare alliances for passengers willing to reach more destinations in North America and Asia.

The accord will also create more opportunities for the Canadian and Emirati aviation sectors, creating a new market and job opportunities for airlines and airports based in these countries.

Featured image: Air Canada has chosen the Dreamliner for this Vancouver to Dubai route thanks to its great economic performance on long and skinny flights. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways.