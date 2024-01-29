Air Arabia to Start Kraków Flights
DALLAS — Air Arabia (G9), a Middle Eastern and North African low-cost carrier (LCC), has launched a new direct daily flight from Sharjah (SHJ) to Kraków (KRK). With this development, customers from the Lower Silesian airport may now fly to three destinations in the United Arab Emirates: Dubai (DXB) with FlyDubai (FZ) and Abu Dhabi (AUH) with Wizz Air (W6).

According to G9’s newsroom, the flights will be available daily beginning June 29, 2024, and may be booked online, via phone, or through travel agents. G9730 departs SHJ at 9:00 a.m. local time, arriving in Kraków at 1:00 p.m. G9731 departs KRK at 1:55 p.m. and arrives in Sharjah at 9:35 p.m., local time, after a 7:40 flight time. There will be a 50-minute turnaround period.

Air Arabia (20th anniversary sticker) Airbus A320-214 A6-AOB. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways

Comments from Group CEO

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: “This new route launch marks a significant addition to our ever-growing network, offering passengers a seamless connection to the enchanting city of Kraków, known for its rich history, cultural vibrancy, and architectural marvels. As we extend our reach, this newly introduced route underscores our dedication to offering travellers diverse and compelling destinations.”

The CEO added, “The addition of Kraków to our network not only strengthens our commitment to providing affordable travel but also opens exciting opportunities for both leisure and business travellers. We look forward to welcoming our passengers onboard our new flights, ensuring they experience new destinations with convenience and comfort.”

Featured image: Air Arabia Airbus A321neo A6-ATC. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

author
Published aviation photographer and travel lover from Hungary. Specialized in route network and sustainability. Furthermore, I am a website developer and UI/UX designer.

