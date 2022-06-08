Aeromexico Publishes May 2022 Operational Results

DALLAS – Mexican flag-carrier Aeromexico (AM) has announced its May 2022 operational results.

The airline group carried 1.884 million passengers during the 31-day period, a rise of 38.7% from last year.

AM operates a fleet of eight Boeing 787-8s plus ten of the larger -9 variants. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

International Increase

International traffic was up by 75.4%, and domestic passenger numbers rose by 27.9%.

Aeromexico, a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, revealed that its total capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASKs), rose by 53.7% year on year. International ASK was up by 75.2%, while domestic capacity increased by 27.3% compared to May 2021.

The airline’s total load factor for the month was 82.8%, an increase of 5.7 p.p. Meanwhile, demand measured in passenger kilometers (RPKs) also increased by 74.9%. International RPK was up 127.1%, while domestic demand was up by 26.1% compared to 2021.

Aeromexico XA-ADL Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner (Quetzalcoatl Livery). Phot: Roland Rimoczi/Airways

Restructuring

Aeromexico is currently under the voluntary financial restructuring process under US Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. In the statement, the airline announces that it “will use the advantages of Chapter 11 to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement the necessary adjustments to face the impact of COVID-19.”

Part of this restructuring will see the airline increase its focus at Mexico City’s second airport, Felipe Angeles International Airport (NLU), from August 2022. New routes will be added to Acapulco (ACA), Cancun (CUN), Guadalajara (GDL), Monterrey (MTY), and Oaxaca (OAX).

Featured image: Boeing 737-800 XA-AMM was delivered in July 2014. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways