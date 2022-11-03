Aeroitalia to Lease Three Boeing 737 MAX

DALLAS – Italy’s newest airline, Aeroitalia (XZ) has signed a deal with Air Lease Corporation (ALC) for three Boeing 737-8s. The aircraft will join the airline’s three Boeing 737-800s and be used to expand its network over the coming years.

Air Lease will place the three airframes on long-term leases, with deliveries penciled in to begin in 2023. XZ also has two further 737-800s on order.

ALC will place the three airframes with XZ on long-term leases. Photo: Air Lease Corporation

“An Important Step for Aeroitalia”

Speaking of the new agreement, XZ CEO Gaetano Intrieri said, “With this lease agreement, we strengthen our business relations with ALC. We consider this deal a very important step for Aeroitalia in its plan for sustainable green growth and to support the Italian market.”

ALC Executive Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Házy said, “We are very pleased to announce this placement of three new Boeing 737-8 aircraft with Aeroitalia. The capabilities of the Boeing 737-8 will greatly enhance Aeroitalia’s operational efficiency and expanding fleet with the most modern fuel-efficient aircraft.”

AeroItalia operates a fleet of three Boeing 737-800s. Photo: AeroItalia

Route Launches

Aeroitalia commenced operations earlier this year and recently announced its intention to launch flights from its new Milan (BGY) base to London Heathrow (LHR) from December 5. The airline’s headquarters are located at Forli International Airport (FRL).

The airline has also unveiled ambitious plans to commence flights to Paris and Amsterdam during 2023. It also hopes to enter the long-haul market to the US and South America. XZ also operates several charter services.

Featured Image: Aeroitalia currently has three 737-800s in its fleet. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

