Startup Aeroitalia Looks to the Americas for 2023

DALLAS – Aeroitalia (ROO), officially introduced this week, will debut in Italian skies with an operational base in Forlì and a fleet of six Boeing 737-800 aircraft, with an additional 787 on the way.

Initially, the Italian newcomer will offer charter flights, but it says regular operations will begin by the end of this year, and by 2023, the airline hopes to have long-haul aircraft to fly to Latin America and the United States, according to media outlet Aeroin via aviaciononline.com.

One of the project’s founders is Bolivian entrepreneur Germán Efromovich, who attempted to transform Avianca (AV), with Synergy Group as a partner, into Latin America’s second-largest airline, with operations in Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Ecuador, and Central America. While the first three were liquidated between 2019 and 2020, Efromovich is betting on the new enterprise.

Efromovich also has shares in Wayraperú, Avianca Ecuador and OceanAir, which was later renamed Avianca Brasil.

Germán Efromovich in 2021. Photo: Cruks – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=22705340

Comments from Aeroitalia Officials

“This is a significant milestone for the aviation industry; today, a company emerges that will allow everyone to travel safely, affordably, and competitively. We will make history,” said Efromovich, director and investor in Aeroitalia.

“The team put in a lot of effort because they got the license to start the business in less than four months. The support of our French co-investor Marc Bourgarde, who saw an excellent potential in Italy, of Boeing for technical assistance, and of the Mayor of Fiumicino was critical,” he added.

Another of the parties, delegate council Gaetano Intrieri, already well-known in the Italian air transport industry, stated that Ryanair (FR) was the undisputed leader in the Italian market, “so we will begin with character activities and then gain space on less-competitive national routes, such as Puglia to Foggia, until we expand into America in 2023.”

Aeroitalia COO and ex-CEO of now-defunct Alitalia, Giuseppe Careddu explains that the project is ambitious and that its investors’ vision is that of a traditional company with a long-haul network. “At the present, we are activating the chapter with a base in Forli at a short notice beginning in July, and at a medium notice, we will announce regular routes with a short reach to southern destinations, for example,” he concluded.

Featured image: Aeroitalia Boeing 737-800. Photo: edit from immediato.net