Aeroitalia to Launch Heathrow Flights

DALLAS – Italy’s newest airline Aeroitalia (XZ), has unveiled it will commence flights between Milan Bergamo (BGY) and London Heathrow (LHR) from December 5.

The carrier plans to operate the route five times per week. It will be the first time that BGY will be linked to LHR. British Airways (BA) and ITA fly to the city’s other airports, Malpensa (MXP) and Linate (LIN). BGY, meanwhile, is served by easyJet (U2) and Ryanair (FR) to Gatwick (LGW) and Stansted (STN), respectively.

Bergamo will become XZ’s second base this November, following Forli International Airport (FRL). As well as LHR, it will launch daily flights to Rome (FCO), Catania (CTA) four weekly and Bacau (BCM) twice weekly. The plan is to launch up to 30 destinations from BGO in the next few years.

Ambitious Plans

Aeroitalia commenced operations on July 9, 2022, from the northern Italian city of Forli. Various domestic destinations are served as well as Zakynthos (ZTH) and Malta (MLA). It currently has a fleet of three 186-seat Boeing 737-800s.

Aeroitalia Boeing 737-800. Photo: edit from immediato.net

Established by Germán Efromovich, former owner of Avianca (AV) and French banker Marc Bourgade, the airline has bold ambitions to launch flights to the US and South America.

Aeroitalia’s Chief Commercial Officer, Giuseppe Careddu said, “Our goal is that Aeroitalia fully represents the proud Italian spirit, the remarkable reputation of our country all over the world. The Aeroitalia brand is founded on four typically Italian key values: warmth, care, beauty and excellence, expressively conveyed by a combination of attributes embedded in the symbol: future, dynamism, perspective, optimism and growth; the human touch, that is the person at the center of our attention with a sense of concern, attention to detail, warmth, empathy and pride.”

Featured Image: AeroItalia operates a fleet of three Boeing 737-800s. Photo: AeroItalia.