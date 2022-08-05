Air Canada Cargo to Add Boeing 777Fs, Drones to Fleet

DALLAS – Air Canada (AC) is going big in the freight market. The airline said that it would add two factory-built Boeing 777 freighters to its fleet. These planes are in addition to the two converted Boeing 767 freighters currently in service. The two new jets should be in service in 2024.

The Canadian carrier says that six more converted Boeing 767 aircraft are scheduled to join its fleet over the next several years.

Air Canada is also working with partners to develop and certify drones for cargo operations.

Jason Berry, vice president, cargo at Air Canada, said, “Today, we announced a further expansion of our fleet with the acquisition of two factory-built Boeing 777 freighters, to enter service in 2024. The investment in long-range widebody freighters, combined with our growing 767 freighter fleet and robust passenger network, will allow us to continue to bring to life the most flexible and diverse cargo operation in the Americas.”

Image: Air Canada Cargo

Capacity

Air Canada’s current B767F aircraft have a cargo capacity of 57,000kg (125,000 lb). Using a variety of containers, also called ULDs (Unit Load Devices), and pallets, cargo can be loaded in several different configurations, as shown above.

By comparison, the amount of freight carried on one of AC’s Boeing 767ER aircraft is 14,800 kg (32,600 lb). The airline’s smallest craft, the Dash 8-100, carries up to 150 kg (330 lb) of cargo. A complete look at Air Canada Cargo is available at this site.

Condor Drone. Image: Drone Delivery Canada Drone Delivery Canada Sparrow Drone. Photo: Drone Delivery Canada

Drones

Looking to the future, Air Canada Cargo has partnered with Drone Delivery Canada to offer customers the ability to deliver cargo to areas that are difficult to access.

The Sparrow is approved by Transport Canada, and the larger and Robin XL and Condor drones are currently undergoing certification and should enter service within the next few years. The Sparrow has a capacity of 4.5 kg (11 lbs) and a range of 30 km (18 miles).

Featured image: Air Canada Cargo