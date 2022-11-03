Widerøe Returns to Liverpool

DALLAS – Scandinavia’s largest regional airline Widerøe (WF), has announced its return to Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LPL).

Twice-weekly flights to Bergen (BGO), Norway, will launch on March 31, 2023, and will operate on Mondays and Fridays. WF will employ one of its 110-seat Embraer E190-E2s on the route.

WF previously flew BGO to LPL from August 2018 until 2020, when the service ceased due to the Covid travel restrictions.

LPL has been enjoying a boom period since pandemic travel restrictions were dropped, with WF becoming the third new airline to start operations from the facility. Earlier this year. Lufthansa (LH) launched flights to Frankfurt (FRA), followed by Icelandic airline PLAY (OG) to Reykjavik (KEF). LPL becomes WF’s second destination after London Heathrow (LHR).

The airline previously served the route between 2018 and 2020. Photo: Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

Football Focus

The route will be popular with Norwegian football fans looking to attend Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United matches. Speaking of this passenger profile, Christian Skaug from WF said, “The Liverpool route has been long awaited, and we can now please all Liverpool fans that it is finally back in place. Supporters are important in good times and bad, and now it is more important than ever that Norwegian supporters stand in Liverpool to cheer the team forward.”

“After two challenging years with severe international travel restrictions, we are extremely happy to share the news that we are returning to Liverpool. The route is tailor-made for excellent onwards connections into the famous Norwegian fjords and the breathtaking scenery of the north,” he added.

WF is the third airline to launch routes from LPL this year. Photo: Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

LPL’s Director of Aviation Development, Paul Winfield, said the twice-weekly service would allow passengers to access the Norwegian Fjords and the cruise market there. “It will also allow passengers from across Norway to visit Liverpool and the wider North West using the region’s faster, easier and friendlier airport,” he said.

Featured Image: WF Embraer E190-E2 (LN-WEA). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.