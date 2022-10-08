PLAY Touches Down in Liverpool

DALLAS – Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LPL) has welcomed the latest addition to its departure board after low-cost carrier PLAY (OG) operated its inaugural flight from Reykjavik, Iceland, on Friday, October 7.

On the apron, the arrival was greeted by a traditional water canon salute from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service as it taxied to the terminal. Meanwhile, outside the terminal, members of the LPL management and OG representatives cut a ribbon to declare the route open.

The twice-weekly service between LPL and Keflavík International Airport (KEF) will be operated by the airline’s new 180-seat Airbus A320neos.

The flight was welcomed with a water canon salute from the airport’s fire service. Photo: Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

North American Links

Not only is KEF another exciting destination for LPL, but the new service also offers passengers “seamless connections” to various destinations across the United States, including Boston (BOS), New York (SWF) and Washington (IAD).

LPL’s Director of Aviation Development, Paul Winfield, said, “We’re delighted to welcome PLAY to Liverpool and to add Reykjavik as the latest destination to the Airport’s expanding route network.”

🔴 Giving a warm Liverpool welcome to our newest airline, PLAY! 🔴



PLAY provide a direct service from Liverpool to Reykjavik, with onward connections to New York, Boston and Washington DC.



The flight was welcomed by a traditional water canon salute.

“This will also be another important link for the region’s visitor economy too, making it easy for Icelanders and Americans wanting to visit the Liverpool City Region, the North West and North Wales to fly to Liverpool,” he added.

Opening Liverpool to the World

PLAY’s arrival follows in the footsteps of Lufthansa (LH), who launched a four-weekly service to Frankfurt (FRA) in May. The service now allows passengers to connect to LH’s global network.

Speaking to the Liverpool ECHO newspaper, Winfield said, “Our aim generally, not just with this route, is to provide opportunities for passengers in the North West to come here. People tell us that they want to fly from Liverpool – it’s faster, easier and generally a more relaxed experience.”

LPL has rebounded well from the pandemic and has bold ambitions to expand its route portfolio. Photo: Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

“With Lufthansa, we’re taking passengers out to far-flung destinations. We’ve had people flying to Auckland, Sydney, and Singapore. Traditionally people have thought Manchester is the only option, but passengers are showing us they want to fly from here, and our ambition won’t stop there.”

Eurovision Song Contest

The airport is now gearing itself up for the arrival of hundreds of thousands of passengers next May after it was announced that the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2023 would be held in the city. For those who don’t know, ESC is a yearly singing/songwriting competition held annually since 1956 and has gained a massive cult following.

In a statement, the airport said, “We cannot wait to welcome all of the delegates, artists, fans and media to Liverpool next year for the Eurovision Song Contest!”

Featured Image: The airline’s crew poses for an obligatory press picture before returning to KEF. Photo: Liverpool John Lennon Airport.