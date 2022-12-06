WestJet’s Summer 2023 Calgary Expansion

DALLAS – WestJet (WS) has announced several new routes from its Calgary (YYC) hub for summer 2023. This includes its first destination in Asia and two new links across the Atlantic to Europe.

From April 30, 2023, the airline will commence a thrice-weekly service from YYC to Tokyo (NRT). This will be followed by thrice weekly seasonal services to Barcelona (BCN) from May 6 and Edinburgh from May 17. These form part of the carrier’s wider expansion plans to grow capacity at its YYC hub by over 25% during 2023.

WS Boeing 787-9 (C-GYRS). Photo: Casey Groulx/Airways.

Calgary Growth

The carrier will also increase frequencies on its services from YYC to Dublin (DUB), London (LHR and LGW), Paris (CDG) and Rome (FCO).

The latest announcement comes less than a month after WS revealed that it had secured landing slots at Dubai (DXB), intending to launch flights from YYC in late March 2023.

Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet Group Chief Executive Officer, said, “This is an exciting day for the WestJet Group, our guests, and partners as we deliver on our new strategy and demonstrate our western focus as we increase our Calgary capacity by more than 25 per cent in 2023. Starting with the expansion of our intercontinental routes, future announcements will focus on domestic and North American additions that will bring even more affordable travel options to our guests in the new year.

“With Calgary as home base to our 787 aircraft, access between western Canadian communities and these intercontinental destinations will play a vital role in creating an economically prosperous aviation pipeline that better connects Canadians to the world and the world to Western Canada.”

WS already links EDI to Toronto (YYZ). Photo: Edinburgh Airport.

“A Stampede for Tickets”

Meanwhile, Gordon Dewar, CEO of EDI, said, “This is the first time we’ve ever had a direct route between Edinburgh and Calgary, and it is always exciting to see our connectivity expand and bring Scotland closer to major cities around the world.

“WestJet’s commitment to Edinburgh and Scotland is a show of confidence in our market and demonstrates the huge interest in both Scotland and Canada as tourist destinations as well as important business and trade links. We are prepared for a stampede for tickets and are looking forward to working with WestJet to make this route a success and explore further opportunities if and when they arise.”

Featured Image: The new routes will be flown by the carrier’s Boeing 787-9 fleet. Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways.