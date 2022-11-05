WestJet Announces Sustainable Fuel Flights

DALLAS – Canada’s second-largest carrier WestJet (WS), has announced a three-month commitment to operating all flights between Calgary International Airport (YYC) and San Francisco (SFO) with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

WS operated its first SAF flight between Los Angeles (LAX) and YYC on June 6 as part of a joint initiative with Boeing and the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The SAF, produced by Finland-based Neste, will cover 40 flights between the two city pairs, directly reducing greenhouse gas emissions on these routes by 186 tons. Neste has been providing SFO with SAF since 2020.

The announcement was made at a press conference with members of WS, Neste, and stakeholders from across Alberta and Calgary. Photo: WestJet

Net-Zero Target

In an official statement, WS said the latest move highlighted its commitment ‘to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.’ The three-month trial also demonstrates ‘WestJet’s strong dedication to being a leader in advocating for this environmental solution that secures a future where SAF is the standard across the airline industry.’

Angela Avery, WestJet Group Executive Vice-President and Chief People, Corporate and Sustainability Officer, said, “We are thrilled that WestJet will be the first Canadian air carrier to operate a dedicated flight route using SAF. This is an integral step in decarbonizing Canada’s aviation sector and WestJet is committed to working alongside our partners to reduce our environmental footprint as we aim to drive greater awareness for the importance of a SAF ecosystem in Canada.”

“Air travel is critical to the Canadian economy and for connecting Canadians across our vast country and with the rest of the world,” Avery continued. “With one of North America’s youngest fleets, as we look ahead, we have the opportunity to make Canada a leader in SAF production, creating clean energy jobs and ensuring the critical service we provide is responsible and sustainable.”

Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%. Photo: Neste

Neste’s Support

Meanwhile, Executive Vice President Renewable Aviation at Neste Thorsten Lange said, “Sustainable aviation fuel is the fastest, most effective means we have to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions from air travel. Neste is ready to play its part to support the Canadian industry’s aspirational goal of 10% SAF use by 2030.”

He added, “We have been supplying SAF at the San Francisco International Airport since 2020. It is exciting that we are also supplying Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel to WestJet at the airport, enabling passengers to lower their carbon footprint from air travel.”

Recently British Airways (BA) and Aer Lingus (EI) signed a SAF deal for their operations at SFO. The airlines will purchase 78,400 tonnes (26 million gallons) of SAF over seven years from 2025.

Featured Image: WS has also partnered with Aero Design Labs to improve the fuel efficiency of its 737NG fleet. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

