British Airways and Aer Lingus Sign Sustainable Fuel Deal for San Francisco Operations

DALLAS – British Airways (BA) and Aer Lingus (EI) have reached an agreement with Californian renewable fuel company Aemetis to supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for their operations at San Francisco (SFO).

The International Airlines Group (IAG) owned carriers will purchase a total of 78,400 tonnes (26m gallons) of SAF over seven years, starting in 2025. This is enough to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 248,000 tonnes.

Aer Lingus has been working towards a lower-carbon future by investing in new aircraft such as the Airbus A321LR neo. Photo: Airbus.

About Aemetis

Aemetis was founded in 2006 in Cupertino, California to find ‘innovative technologies to replace traditional fossil fuels.’ IAG’s SAF will be produced at its new Carbon Zero plant, currently under development in Riverbank, California.

Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis, said: “Sustainable aviation fuel continues to be shown to be a great solution to decarbonize aviation and can be used in existing aircraft engines. IAG is continuing to take a leadership position by the conversion of their fuel supply to the use of sustainable fuels. Our production of SAF in California is supported by the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard, creating new investment and jobs in disadvantaged minority communities in the state.”

IAG Environmental Commitments

IAG was the first airline group in Europe to commit to using SAF for 10% of its fuel by 2030 and the first in the world to commit to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The group’s Head of Sustainability, Jonathon Counsell, said: “SAF is key to decarbonizing aviation and IAG has to date committed $865 million in SAF purchases and investments. We see great potential to develop a long-term partnership with Aemetis who is at the cutting edge of producing low carbon biofuels from sustainable wastes.”

BA has painted one of its Airbus A320neos in a special ‘BA Better World’ livery to highlight its sustainability program. Photo: British Airways.

In July, Aer Lingus reached an agreement with US renewable fuel firm Gevo which covered the purchase of 19,000 tonnes of SAF over five years to be used for its operations at Los Angeles (LAX).

Featured Image: The deal between the IAG airlines and Aemetis begins in 2025. Photo: British Airways.