WestJet Expands Summer 2024 Service to U.S. Cities

DALLAS — WestJet (WS) has announced four new routes as part of the airline’s summer schedule. The Calgary-based low-cost carrier (LCC) will expand its service between Edmonton (YEG) and Atlanta (ATL), Nashville (BNA), and San Francisco (SFO) and initiate a new service connecting Vancouver (YVR) and Detroit (DET).

Edmonton-San Francisco, Edmonton-Nashville, and Vancouver-Detroit services will operate seasonally; the Edmonton-Atlanta schedule will be year-round.

WestJet Boeing 737-8 (C-GAMQ). Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Increased Access at Delta Hubs

Through its longstanding partnership with Delta Air Lines (DL), WS customers connecting through Detroit will gain access to more than 70 transborder destinations, including New York (JFK), Washington, D.C. (DCA), and Boston (BOS). Passengers connecting through Atlanta can connect to more than 100 U.S. destinations.

The WS-DL partnership allows customers to access Delta’s expansive U.S. network on a single purchased ticket with check-in for all flights at the first departure, baggage tagged to their final destination, and lounge access for select guests. Additionally, frequent flyers of both airlines will continue to enjoy extensive reciprocal benefits any time they fly with either carrier.

John Weatherill, WestJet Group Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, commented that strong connections fostered between Canada and the United States are essential to WestJet’s growth plan to improve options for leisure and business travelers as well as cargo service.

Featured image: WESTJET C-GAWS BOEING 737-8CT(WL) #100 BOEING 737 NG. Photo: Liam Funnel/Airways