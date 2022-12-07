WestJet Cargo Confirms Boeing 737-800 Freighter Launch Date

DALLAS — WestJet Cargo (WS) has confirmed the launch of four dedicated Boeing 737-800 freighters on March 26, 2023, to meet the expanding demand of the Canadian market.

Kirsten De Bruijn, WestJet Executive Vice President of Cargo is confident about the future: “WestJet Cargo is about to enter a very promising and exciting period in its development. The arrival of our new fleet will enable us to meet the rising demand of the Canadian market, more than ever before.”

Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways

Good News amid Delays

At the end of November, the airline’s freighter operations were delayed by nine months due to obstacles to certifying four modified Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Four cargo jets stand idle on the tarmac at Calgary International Airport (YYC), WS’ base of operations, while Boeing awaits clearance from Canadian aviation authorities for the Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) aircraft.

In the spring of last year, WS officials said they hoped to begin cargo operations in July of this year. De Bruijn said at the International Air Cargo Association trade event that cargo operations would begin in March 2023. The airline confirmed that date today.

Further announcements about the forthcoming launch are soon to come from the airline, so stay tuned to Airways.

Featured image: WestJet Cargo