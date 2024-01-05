Western Air Appoints First Female President, CEO
Western Air Embraer ERJ 145 Jet. Photo: Western Air

DALLAS — Western Air (WU), the largest privately owned airline in The Bahamas, has recently named Sherrexcia “Rexy” Rolle, Esq., as President, CEO, and Accountable Manager of the company, effective January 1st, 2024.

This appointment is significant as it makes Rexy one of the few women in the aviation industry to hold such a high-level position. Currently, only 8% of airline CEOs are women.

WU Photograph of Sherrexcia Rexy Rolle, President and CEO. Rexy previously served as VP of Operations and General Counsel for the past nine years.

Rexy Rolle’s Background and Experience

Rexy Rolle brings over 15 years of airline experience to her new role at Western Air. She has served as the Vice President of Operations and General Counsel for the past 9+ years. As an aviation and corporate attorney with a focus on airline operations, she has played a crucial role in leading WU’s transition from turboprop aircraft to a uniform fleet of nine Embraer ERJ 145-50-seater jets.

Under her leadership, the airline has also launched new routes, including its first US route between Nassau and Fort Lauderdale. The airline also operates daily jet flights between Nassau and Freeport, Abaco, Exuma, San Andros, Congo Town, Bimini, and Cat Island.

Western Air was established in 2001 and has two major hubs, located at San Andros International Airport (SAQ) and Grand Bahama International Airport (FPO).

Featured image: Western Air Embraer ERJ 145 Jet. Photo: Western Air

