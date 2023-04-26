Uzbekistan Airways to Expand Network, Fleet with A330s

DALLAS – Uzbekistan flag carrier Uzbekistan Airways (HY) will add two Airbus A330s to its fleet to support its expanding long-haul network. The airline has acquired the twin jets through a lease agreement with Lithuanian-based operator Heston Airlines (HN).

The first -200 series example was delivered on April 21, wearing a basic Uzbekistan livery. Identified as LY-TKL, it will serve on HY’s routes from its Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport (TAS) base to Istanbul (IST), Dubai (DXB), and Jeddah (JED). The second is scheduled to arrive on May 3.

The jets, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines, were originally delivered to Aeroflot (SU) in 2009. They are configured with 18 business-class and 248 economy-class seats, and its maiden flight on April 23 to IST carried 237 passengers.

Photo: Airbus.

HY Statement

Uzbekistan Airways (HY) said that it has chosen to lease two A330s from HN to expand its fleet and add more routes to its network. Further, it plans to modernize its operation by ordering 12 additional Airbus single-aisle aircraft, including four A321neos and eight A320neos.

The carrier, which first took to the skies on May 31, 1992, has slowly restored its network and currently offers services to cities like Paris, Milan, Beijing, Tokyo, and Jakarta. The airline will also start flights to Bangkok in June.

Currently, HY has a fleet of 38 aircraft, including 14 Airbus A320s, five A321s, two Boeing 757s, nine Boeing 767s, seven 787 Dreamliners and the recently added A330. The Tashkent-based carrier deploys them across ten domestic and 43 international destinations in 25 countries as of April 2023.

Feature Image: Uzbekistan Airways maiden Airbus A33-200. Photo: Uzbekistan Airways.