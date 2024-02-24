United Airlines to Launch New Guam-Tokyo Haneda Flight

DALLAS — United Airlines (UA) has announced a daily nonstop flight between Guam (GUM) and Tokyo Haneda International Airport (HND) starting on May 1.

The Chicago-based carrier is set to fly between the Pacific Ocean island of Guam and Tokyo in Japan. These daily flights will commence on 1 May, subject to government approval. The service will operate year-round, establishing a convenient direct link between GUM and Japan’s capital, Tokyo (TYO). This is due to HND’s proximity to TYO’s city center.

This new flight adds to UA’s existing flights between GUM and Tokyo-Narita Airport (NRT). The airline already offers 32 frequencies a week on the route.

United will operate this new route with a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, accommodating 166 passengers – including 16 in business class. Flights are scheduled to depart Guam at 19:00 local time and arrive at Haneda at 22:00 on the same day. On the return, the flight will depart Haneda at 23:55 and arrive in Guam at 04:45 the next day.

United’s senior vice president of global network planning and alliances, Patrick Quayle, said that UA was pleased to expand its route network and offer passengers more choices.

“As we grow our global network, we’re always looking for opportunities to give our customers more choice and strengthen links between countries. This route – connecting Tokyo’s most convenient airport with our unique Guam hub – accomplishes just that. I appreciate the support of the Department of Transportation in recognizing the importance of this route to our customers and stakeholders.” Patrick Quayle, United’s Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances

N67845, United Airlines Boeing 737-900ER. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Guam’s Largest Carrier

United Airlines is the largest carrier operating scheduled flights in GUM. The airline has operated Guam flights for over 55 years. It currently offers more than 87 flights a week to 14 destinations. According to its press release, United is the only airline currently flying between GUM and Osaka (OSA), Fukuoka (FUK), and Nagoya (NGO) in Japan, as well as islands in the Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands, and Palau.

Guam is an overseas territory of the U.S., located in Micronesia. It is the most extensive, populous, and southernmost island of the Mariana Islands, a territory of the United States in the western Pacific Ocean.

With the launch of this new flight, UA will operate six flights a day from Tokyo Haneda. Other UA routes from HND include New York/Newark (EWR), Washington D.C (WAS), Chicago (CHI), Los Angeles (LAX), and San Francisco (SFO).

United also operates 10 daily flights to NRT from EWR, Houston (IAH), Denver (DEN), LAX, SFO, GUM, and Saipan (SPN). United offers more seats from the United States to TYO than any other U.S. airline.

Feature Image: N27258, United Airlines Boeing 737-8 MAX @KEWR. Photo: Michael Rodeback.