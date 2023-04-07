United Airlines Summer Expansion

DALLAS – Expanding its presence as the largest operator across the Pacific and Atlantic, United Airlines (UA) will fly to 114 international destinations this summer and has plans to add almost 25 new routes to its schedule.

The Chicago-based airline has increased its international network by 25% compared to last year to meet the growing demand for travel outside the United States. The carrier’s reservation data reveals a 15% surge in international bookings for this year compared to the same period in 2022.

United Airlines to Fly on 100+ Destination this Summer | Photo: United Airlines

Flights from Newark

The Major US carrier has launched daily service between New York/Newark (EWR) and Dubai (DXB), UAE, using Boeing 777-200ER aircraft as part of a commercial agreement with Emirates (EK).

Additionally, UA will add a fifth Spanish destination with direct flights between Newark (EWR) and Malaga (AGP) starting May 31. Travelers can explore Spain’s Mediterranean coast with three weekly flights on a Boeing 757-200.

The airline flies to more destinations in Spain than any other US airline. It will offer direct flights to three Spanish cities that no other US airline serves: Malaga (AGP), Tenerife (TFS), and Palma de Mallorca (PMI) this summer.

Moreover, on May 27, 2023, UA will return to Stockholm (ARN) for the first time since 2019. It will now offer daily flights using the 757-200 to reconnect customers to this culturally rich and dynamic capital city.

United Airlines N25982 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways

Connecting Europe

United will expand its European network with a range of new routes starting in May 2022. This includes daily flights between San Francisco (SFO) and Rome (FCO), the only direct service to Europe from the airline’s San Francisco hub.

It will also offer non-stop flights to seven other popular European cities from SFO this summer. Additionally, the airline will fly to more cities in Italy from the U.S. than any other airline worldwide, with flights to Rome (FCO), Milan (MXP), Venice (VCE), and Naples (NAP).

From May 25, UA will add new daily flights from Chicago O’Hare (ORD) to Shannon (SNN), Ireland, providing customers with more options to explore scenic destinations such as Limerick and Galway.

It will be the only carrier to offer non-stop flights between Washington, D.C. (IAD), and Berlin (BER), Germany, starting May 25. The airline will offer daily flights on a Boeing 767-400ER, adding year-round flights from EWR to the German capital.

From Chicago (ORD), United will add a direct daily flights to Barcelona (BCN) on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner from May 25.

United Airlines N668UA Boeing 767-300(ER). Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Adding Capacity to Paris and London

This summer, UA will operate 23 daily nonstop flights to London Heathrow (LHR), including a new second daily flight between Los Angeles (LAX) and LHR on a Boeing 787-9.

UA is the leading US carrier regarding flights and business class seats from New York and the west coast to London. It will expand its services to the UK capital by adding more flights from EWR, SFO, and Denver (DEN) and introducing new flights from Boston (BOS).

Furthermore, UA will introduce a second daily flight between Washington (IAD) and Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) on June 2, operated by a Boeing 777-200ER.

Seasonal Routes

The carrier has announced the resumption of its unique seasonal services and additional flights to popular destinations. It will fly nine transatlantic routes it added last summer, such as direct flights from EWR to Nice (NCE), BOS to LHR, and ORD to Zurich (ZRH).

UA will also continue flights to four destinations that no other North American airline serves: Amman, Jordan (AMM); Azores, Portugal (PDL); Palma de Mallorca, Spain (PMI); and Tenerife, Spain (TFS). It has also added a second seasonal frequency from EWR to Edinburgh, Scotland (EDI), and Naples, Italy (NAP).

N13014 United Airlines Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Flights to Asia Pacific

Regarding Asia Pacific expansion, UA remains the largest airline, offering 27 destinations this summer. Except for mainland China and Hong Kong, the UA’s capacity across the Pacific is set to exceed 2019 levels by over 15%.

It has resumed pre-pandemic service between DEN and Tokyo (NRT) and SFO-Hong Kong (HKG). It has also added new flights to Tokyo (HND) from Washington IAD and Los Angeles (LAX).

United will also increase its flight frequency between the United States and Australia, offering direct flights to Sydney (SYD), Melbourne (MEL), and Brisbane (BNE).

Additionally, UA has formed a codeshare partnership with Virgin Australia (VA), allowing travelers to connect easily to over 20 other cities in Australia.

What do you think about United’s massive flight expansion plans? Be sure to comment on our social media channels.

Feature Image: United Airlines Boeing 777-300ER (N2243U). Photo: Yifei Yu/Airways.