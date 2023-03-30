Emirates, United Airlines Begin Codeshare Agreement

DALLAS — Emirates (EK) and United Airlines (UA) now have an active codeshare partnership that allows EK flyers easier access to an expanded choice of U.S. destinations.

It all starts today as EK customers can fly to three of the biggest hubs in the U.S. – Chicago, Houston, and San Francisco – and then connect easily to the more than 150 destinations served by the United network.

Likewise, EK customers in the U.S. can utilize the UA network to fly to EK’s hub in Dubai and destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, and the Indian subcontinent.

United Airlines N27519 Boeing 737-9 MAX. Photo: Mateo Skinner/Airways

Further Benefits

Travelers with itineraries on EK’s codeshare flights are able to plan their entire trip on a single ticket and take advantage of the airline’s baggage allowance and bag check-through to the final destination.

Under the agreement, Emirates Skywards members can earn and redeem miles on all UA flights and earn miles on flights while traveling across UA’s international and domestic network.

The partnership will also enable MileagePlus members to earn miles on select flights in the EK network when traveling from Newark (EWR) to Dubai (DXB) on United Airlines and onwards to select destinations operated by EK.

Emirates Boeing 777-31HER (A6-EPZ). Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways

Comments from Emirates Official

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, commented, “We are delighted to activate this historic partnership with United and significantly expand our footprint in the U.S.”

Kazim added, “United’s vast network across the Americas will help us to offer more choices to our customer base from across the globe, and meet demand from across segments including the leisure, VFR, corporate travelers, and students who can now connect seamlessly to and from a broader network of more than 150 domestic points.”

Emirates currently offers services between its hub in Dubai (DBX) and 12 U.S. cities, as well as five points across Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina.

Featured image: Emirates