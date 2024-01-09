Thai Airways Resumes Bangkok-Perth Nonstop Route

DALLAS — Thai Airways (TG), the flag carrier of the Kingdom of Thailand, announced that it was resuming the Bangkok-Perth nonstop route after a short four-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The airline will operate the first flight out of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi (BKK) on March 31 at 07:20, as TG481, and arrive in Perth (PER) at 15:05. The return flight, TG482, departs PER at 16:20, touching down in Bangkok at 22:20, all local times.

Thai Airways operates multiple long-haul aircraft. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

TG481 and TG482 are the only nonstop flights on this route, with other airlines, such as fellow Star Alliance member Singapore Airlines (SQ), requiring a stopover in Singapore Changi (SIN).

Both flights will be operated by Thai’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, with 22 business class seats in a 2-2-2 configuration and 234 economy class seats in the standard economy 3-3-3 layout.

Thai operates a fleet of 67 aircraft, with six more on order. Two of those are Airbus A330s, leased from CDB Aviation. Out of the 67 aircraft, TG flies six 787-8s and two 787-9s.

Featured image: HS-TKV Thai Airways B777-300ER YSSY SYD. Photo: Zixu Li/Airways