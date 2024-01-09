Thai Airways Resumes Bangkok-Perth Nonstop Route
Airlines Routes

Thai Airways Resumes Bangkok-Perth Nonstop Route

HS-TKV Thai Airways B777-300ER YSSY SYD. Photo: Zixu Li/Airways

DALLASThai Airways (TG), the flag carrier of the Kingdom of Thailand, announced that it was resuming the Bangkok-Perth nonstop route after a short four-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The airline will operate the first flight out of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi (BKK) on March 31 at 07:20, as TG481, and arrive in Perth (PER) at 15:05. The return flight, TG482, departs PER at 16:20, touching down in Bangkok at 22:20, all local times.

Thai Airways HS-THE Airbus A350-941
Thai Airways operates multiple long-haul aircraft. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

TG481 and TG482 are the only nonstop flights on this route, with other airlines, such as fellow Star Alliance member Singapore Airlines (SQ), requiring a stopover in Singapore Changi (SIN).

Both flights will be operated by Thai’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, with 22 business class seats in a 2-2-2 configuration and 234 economy class seats in the standard economy 3-3-3 layout.

Thai operates a fleet of 67 aircraft, with six more on order. Two of those are Airbus A330s, leased from CDB Aviation. Out of the 67 aircraft, TG flies six 787-8s and two 787-9s.

Featured image: HS-TKV Thai Airways B777-300ER YSSY SYD. Photo: Zixu Li/Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

author
Tantawat has had a deep-rooted interest in commercial aviation since a young age. He has been fortunate to explore his love for writing through his contributions to esteemed online aviation magazines. Over the past few years, he has crafted a wide array of articles encompassing various topics, including flight reviews and accounts of aviation history.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airlines, Boeing

Vistara CEO’s Confidence in Boeing for Final 787

January 9, 2024
Airbus, Airlines

EVA Air Places Firm Order for 18 A350,

January 9, 2024
N704AL blown-out door plug hole from the outside. Photo: NTSB
Airlines, Boeing, Safety

Alaska Airlines Technicians Find Loose Hardware on Boeing

January 9, 2024
JetBlue's new CEO, Joanna Geraghty. Photo: Tampa International Airport
Airlines, Highflyer

JetBlue Announces Joanna Geraghty as CEO Successor

January 8, 2024

You cannot copy content of this page

X