TAAG Angola Airlines to Operate Daily Flights to Lagos

DALLAS— TAAG Angola Airlines (DT), the national carrier of Angola, has announced that it will increase its weekly frequencies between Luanda Quatro de Fevereiro International Airport (LAD) and Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport (LOS). Starting January 11, 2024, the airline will operate daily flights between the two cities.
This increase in connectivity is particularly significant during the busy holiday travel season in January and February. The route between Luanda and Lagos serves as a connection hub between Latin America, Africa, and Europe.
The route is served five times a week on Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. DT operates a Boeing 737-700 aircraft on this route, which has a two-cabin configuration with 12 seats in business class and 102 seats in economy class. The flight schedule for the route is as follows:
- LAD to LOS: DT564, 10:00–13:00 (3-hour block time)
- LOS to LAD: DT565, 14:00–17:00 (3-hour block time)
Increased Frequencies
In addition to the increased frequencies on the Luanda-Lagos route, DT has also announced an expansion of its inter-African routes. Starting December 11, 2023, the airline will increase frequencies between Luanda and Windhoek (Namibia), Pointe Noire (Republic of Congo), Sao Tome (Sao Tome), and Maputo (Mozambique). The details of the increased frequencies are as follows:
- Windhoek (WDH): Increased to daily services
- Pointe Noire (PNR): Increased to two weekly flights (Monday and Friday)
- Sao Tome (TMS): Two extra flights on Mondays and Fridays
- Maputo (MPM): Increased to five weekly flights (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday)
