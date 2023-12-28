TAAG Angola Airlines to Operate Daily Flights to Lagos
Airlines Routes

TAAG Angola Airlines to Operate Daily Flights to Lagos

TAAG Angola Airlines Boeing 737-700

DALLAS— TAAG Angola Airlines (DT), the national carrier of Angola, has announced that it will increase its weekly frequencies between Luanda Quatro de Fevereiro International Airport (LAD) and Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport (LOS). Starting January 11, 2024, the airline will operate daily flights between the two cities.

This increase in connectivity is particularly significant during the busy holiday travel season in January and February. The route between Luanda and Lagos serves as a connection hub between Latin America, Africa, and Europe.

The route is served five times a week on Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. DT operates a Boeing 737-700 aircraft on this route, which has a two-cabin configuration with 12 seats in business class and 102 seats in economy class. The flight schedule for the route is as follows:

  • LAD to LOS: DT564, 10:00–13:00 (3-hour block time)
  • LOS to LAD: DT565, 14:00–17:00 (3-hour block time)
YouTube player

Increased Frequencies

In addition to the increased frequencies on the Luanda-Lagos route, DT has also announced an expansion of its inter-African routes. Starting December 11, 2023, the airline will increase frequencies between Luanda and Windhoek (Namibia), Pointe Noire (Republic of Congo), Sao Tome (Sao Tome), and Maputo (Mozambique). The details of the increased frequencies are as follows:

  • Windhoek (WDH): Increased to daily services
  • Pointe Noire (PNR): Increased to two weekly flights (Monday and Friday)
  • Sao Tome (TMS): Two extra flights on Mondays and Fridays
  • Maputo (MPM): Increased to five weekly flights (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday)

Featured image: TAAG Angola Airlines Boeing 737-700

Tags:

Share This Post:

Digital Editor
Digital Editor at Airways, AVSEC interpreter, and visual artist. I am a grammar and sci-fi literature geek who loves editing text and film.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Ryanair (EI-DWC) Boeing 737-800. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways
Airlines, Airports, Routes

Ryanair to Cut Portugal Capacity Due to Airport

December 28, 2023
N812NW Delta Airlines Airbus A330-323 A333 at JFK. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways
Airlines, Airports, Featured

Analyzing New York’s Largest Airlines

December 28, 2023
The first Boeing 737-8 for Alaska Airlines on a recent test flight. Photo: Joe G. Walker/used with permission
Airlines, Boeing, Deliveries

Alaska Airlines Takes Delivery of Its First Boeing

December 28, 2023
First A321neo f rom the new A320 Family FAL in Toulouse delivered to Pegasus Airlines. Photo: Airbus
Airbus, Airlines, Deliveries

New Toulouse FAL A321neo Delivered to Pegasus Airlines

December 27, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X