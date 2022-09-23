DALLAS – European airframer Airbus is to host a three-day auction for scrapped components of an Emirates (EK) A380.

Taking place in Toulouse, France from October 13 to October 15, 2022, the auction is poised to sell approximately 500 Superjumbo parts, including the bar, handrails, lamps, paddles, seats, stairs, and trolleys, among other items.

According to Airbus, the auction will support the work of the Airbus Foundation (responsible for disaster relief and emergency responders) and AIRItage Association which is responsible for preserving aerospace heritage.

The demolished aircraft was delivered to EK in 2008 and was disassembled by TARMAC Aerosave in October 2021.

Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

The A380’s Presence in the Global Market

Only 15 airlines were operating the superjumbo jet before the emergence of the pandemic, and the negative implications COVID-19 had on the industry further cemented the idea of the A380’s demise when many airlines placed the aircraft in long-term storage.

However, the revival of the A380 superjumbos came about in 2022. One after the other, airlines that operated the type had no option but to bring the giant back given the post-pandemic travel demand.

To name a few, beginning on December 1, 2022, EK will resume its well-liked daily Airbus A380 operation to Perth, substituting the current Boeing 777-300ER in service.

Lufthansa (LH) also confirmed its A380 return, and Korea’s largest carrier, Korean Air (KE), followed the pattern, too, planning to restore its international flights to 50% of pre-pandemic levels by Q4 of this year.

It seems that, after nearly three years of struggle due to the pandemic and Asia’s tight restrictions, it’s time to get the behemoth flying again. You can check out photos of the last A380 ever built from our June 2022 coverage.

Featured image: Alberto Cucini/Airways