Emirates to Resume A380 Dubai-Perth Service

DALLAS – Beginning on December 1, 2022, Emirates (EK) will resume its well-liked daily Airbus A380 operation to Perth, substituting the current Boeing 777-300ER in service.

The airline will be able to carry 500 passengers on every flight between Perth and Dubai once the B777-300ER is upgraded to a superjumbo jet. Emirates shared the news as it marked 20 years of providing service to the capital of Western Australia.

Listen to this article:

Emirates divisional vice president for Australia Barry Brown noted in a statement that “the reinstatement of our iconic A380 aircraft to our Perth operations is a significant milestone and underscores our long-standing dedication to the Australian market.”

“It occurs as we commemorate 20 years of flying to Perth, a city that has played a significant role in our Australian network. It’s thrilling to be expanding our services that meet what can only be characterized as exponential demand”, Brown continued.

In particular, since the introduction of its Premium Economy class on one of its daily routes to Sydney on August 1, 2022, Emirates has experienced a massive spike in passenger bookings between Dubai and Australia with significant demand across all of its cabins.

While the EK421 flight will leave Perth at 22:20 local time and arrive in Dubai at 05:25 local time the following day, the EK420 flight will leave Dubai at 02:45 local time and arrive in Perth at 17:20 local time the same day.

Emirates also runs twice-daily A380 services from Dubai to Melbourne and Sydney, as well as a once-daily service from Dubai to Brisbane, in addition to its Perth services.

Featured image: Emirates A6-EUJ Airbus A380-861. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways