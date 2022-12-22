Star Alliance Announces SAS’ Charlotta Wieland as Interim CEO

DALLAS – Star Alliance has announced that SAS – Scandinavian Airline System (SK) Vice-President for Alliances and Industry, Charlotta Wieland, has been named as the group’s Interim Chief Executive Officer from January.

Wieland said of the appointment, “SAS has a special history with Star Alliance as one of the founding partners in 1997, and I am honored and excited to take on this role. I look forward to continuing to work closely with all partners in the development of this strong alliance.”

Jeffrey Goh. Photo: Star Alliance

A Rich Aviation History

Wieland has over 25 years of experience in the aviation industry and had worked for KLM (KL) before joining SK. She has represented SAS on the Star Alliance management board for six years. She has also been on the Board’s Strategy Committee for the past two years.

The current boss Jeffrey Goh announced his departure in July, after working for the alliance for 16 years, including six as CEO. He will now move across to oversee Bahrain’s Gulf Air Group Holding from January 1, 2023. The group includes Gulf Air (GF), Bahrain Airport Company and the Gulf Aviation Academy.

Star Alliance founding five. Photo: Star Alliance Twitter

The Star Alliance

The Star Alliance Group was founded on May 14, 1997, with five founding members, SK, Air Canada (AC), Lufthansa (LH), Thai Airways International (TG) and United Airlines (UA). It became the world’s first truly global airline alliance, and its establishment is considered a milestone for the industry.

Today the alliance has 26 members offering over 10,000 daily flights to nearly 1,200 airports in 184 countries.

Featured Image: Charlotta Wieland is SAS’s Vice-President for Alliances and Industry. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.