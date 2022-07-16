Star Alliance CEO Jeffrey Goh to Step Down at Year-End

DALLAS – Star Alliance’s CEO Jeffrey Goh will leave his position to pursue other interests at the end of the year.

Goh, who has worked for the alliance for 16 years, including six in the top position, said he has decided to stay on to help with the changeover to the next leader. Soon, a replacement will be found after a global search.

Previously, Jeffrey Goh was Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel for the Alliance, with responsibilities spanning human resources, sourcing and fuel-related projects, legal, finance, and project management. Before moving to Frankfurt, he had lived in Singapore and Melbourne and held positions at the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in Montreal and at Beaumont and Son, a leading aviation law firm in London.

Lufthansa D-AIUA Airbus A320 (Star Alliance livery) (perspective). Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways

Star Alliance

Since the organization’s founding in 1997, its airline membership has continuously increased. At the moment, Star Alliance is focused on increasing the customer experience through technology and data. In an effort to reduce emissions, it was revealed last week that it has teamed up with German rail company Deutsche Bahn AG to enable passengers to easily book and transfer from trains.

The alliance comprises 26 carriers as members, ranging from Singapore Airlines (SQ) to Air China (CA) and Deutsche Lufthansa (LH). Many of its personnel-related operations, notably those involving digital technology and customer service, were moved from Frankfurt to Singapore last year.

“As the airline industry enters a new normal post the pandemic, I thought it was the right time to step down and give way to new perspectives,” said Goh in an interview on Friday.

Featured image: Jeffrey Goh. Photo: Star Alliance