Star Alliance Appoints New CEO

ISTANBUL – Star Alliance has announced today that Theo Panagiotoulias has been chosen to become its next CEO, succeeding Charlotta Wieland, who has been seconded from SAS – Scandinavian Airlines (SK) to serve as the global airline alliance’s interim CEO since January 2023.

Star Alliance said that Panagiotoulias brings over two and a half decades of international experience in the airline and aviation industry, most recently as Senior VP for Global Sales and Alliances at Hawaiian Airlines (HA) since 2014.

Prior to that, he was Sabre Corp’s VP and general manager for the Asia Pacific region. Panagiotoulias made his initial entry into the air travel industry at American Airlines (AA) where he held several commercial, operational, and management positions for 15 years.

“On behalf of the board of Star Alliance, I would like to congratulate Theo for being named the next CEO of Star Alliance,” said Scott Kirby, CEO, United Airlines and Chairman, Star Alliance Chief Executive Board. “Theo’s international commercial and airline experience have given him a good understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing our industry today. I believe he is the right person to lead Star Alliance into the future.”

In his new role, Panagiotoulias will lead the world’s first and largest global airline alliance, with 26 member carriers that span a network of over 1,200 airports around the world.

Panagiotoulias’s appointment is expected to take effect within the coming months, once administrative formalities have been completed.

Featured image: Roberto Leiro/Airways