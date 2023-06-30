Spirit AeroSystems Workers Approve New Labor Deal

DALLAS – Workers at Spirit Aerosystems have approved a new labor deal ending a week-long strike. The Boeing part supplier, which builds fuselages for the US plane makers 737 MAX family, will now resume production at its Wichita, Kansas facility. It also makes pylons for Airbus’ A220 airliners.

The manufacturer said it will now work closely with its suppliers and customers as production resumes while remaining ‘focused on safety and quality standards.’

Work was suspended last week after members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) voted against a new proposed contract. Now 63% of the 6,000 workers have agreed to the new four-year deal, which will see a 9.5% pay increase and improvements to their terms and conditions.

Photo: Spirit AeroSystems.

Addressing Workers Concerns

The preliminary deal was agreed upon on Tuesday, June 27, and the union said, “This agreement addresses our members’ concerns with substantial wage increases, maintaining the CORE healthcare plan benefits that the membership insisted on, and includes no mandatory overtime.”

Tom Gentile, President and CEO of Spirit AeroSystems, added, “We listened closely to our employees and brought forward a fair-and-competitive offer. With its approval by our IAM-represented employees, we look forward to getting back to the important work of delivering quality products to our customers.”

The news will relieve Boeing as it looks to ramp up production of its 737 MAX family from 31 to 38 airframes per month. Stan Deal, Boeing CEO, commented that the company would monitor the situation to see if the break would impact production and delivery.

Featured Image: Oman Air Unpainted Boeing 737-8 MAX. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways.