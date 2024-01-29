SkyUp Airlines Announces Full-year Results for 2023

DALLAS — Ukrainian low-cost carrier (ULCC) SkyUp Airlines (PQ) has announced its full operational statistics and round-up for 2023.

The Kyiv-headquartered airline announced that, despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, the carrier had managed to operate 10,528 flights in and around Europe. These contained over 1.5 million passengers, representing a 24% increase since the previous year.

Chișinău, the Moldovan capital, proved to be PQ’s most visited city last year, hosting 2,000 flights. Destinations in Egypt, Turkey, Tunisia, and Romania closely followed that number.

However, commercial operations haven’t been the only flights PQ has conducted, with the Ukrainian LCC having evacuated over 200 Ukrainians from the Gaza Strip via Cairo. Humanitarian missions also stretched to evacuating staff and aircraft from Kyiv Boryspil airport and Khartoum after the outbreak of conflict in Sudan.

SkyUp has continued to expand and recover since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in early 2022. In May, this took the form of the airline’s European brand, SkyUp MT, receiving its first EU Air Operators Certificate (AOC). This Malta-based brand now owns two Boeing 737-800s to operate inside the EU.

SkyUp recently gained its AOC to resume operations within the EU. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

US, Canada FAC Flights

SkyUp has also obtained the rights to potentially operate in the US and Canada, specifically under a foreign air carrier certificate FAR129, although flights inside these countries haven’t fully materialized yet.

The carrier’s CEO, Dmytro Syeroukhov, thanked his staff in a statement, claiming, “After a turbulent year in 2022, 2023 brought about a period of stabilization for our airline.”

Syeroukhov further expressed the airline’s eagerness for a Ukrainian victory and the eventual resumption of flights in its native skies. He also extended heartfelt appreciation to all those who protect their country and contribute to shaping a brighter future.

Featured Image: Alberto Cucini/Airways