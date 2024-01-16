SAS’ New Summer 2024 North American Destinations

DALLAS — SAS Scandinavian Airlines (SK) has announced the addition of a new destination as part of its summer program for 2024. Starting June 17, SK will offer daily, nonstop service from Copenhagen to Atlanta. This new route will connect Copenhagen Airport, Kastrup (CPH), to the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).

In addition to the new Atlanta route, SAS will also be increasing frequencies to other destinations in the US. The Copenhagen-New York (JFK) route will now have up to two daily flights, complementing the existing daily flights to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) from Stockholm, Oslo, and Copenhagen. Flights from CPH to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) will operate daily, up from six times a week during the summer. Furthermore, an additional weekly flight will be added from Copenhagen to Toronto.

SAS passengers traveling to Atlanta will also benefit from a codeshare agreement with Delta Air Lines (DL), allowing them to continue their journey to other Delta-served destinations. This expanded offering provides passengers with access to new destinations across the Southern US, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

The flight schedule for the Copenhagen-Atlanta route will use an Airbus A330. In the winter program, there will be five weekly flights using an Airbus A350.

SAS has been actively expanding its network through codeshare agreements, including partnerships with EL AL Israel Airlines (LY) and Etihad Airways (EY). These agreements provide passengers with improved connectivity and access to a wide range of destinations. Overall, SAS now has 18 codeshare agreements with different carriers globally.

SAS operates its Airbus A350s on its long-haul network. Photo: Sean Brink/Airways

SAS Summer 2024: North American Destinations

Atlanta (ATL)

New York (EWR & JFK)

Chicago (ORD)

Boston (BOS)

Washington, D.C. (IAD)

Los Angeles (LAX)

San Francisco (SFO)

Miami (MIA) until April 7

Toronto (YYZ)

Featured image: SAS A330-300. Photo: Mateo Skinner/Airways