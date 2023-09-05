Ryanair Increases Christmas ’23 Seats by 1.6 Million

DALLAS — Ryanair (FR) is spreading holiday cheer by announcing the addition of over 1.6 million extra seats across 660 routes between December 15 and January 8.

To celebrate, the airline has launched a seat sale for travel during the same period. Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan, expressed delight in meeting the strong Christmas demand by adding seats for December 23 and January 24.

Ryanair has set an ambitious goal for FY24, aiming for traffic to reach approximately 183.5 million passengers. However, the airline has acknowledged that the delivery delays from Boeing in the spring and autumn of 2023 will pose challenges to achieving this target. Despite these complexities, FR remains determined to reach its goal.

In May 2023, the carrier placed its largest-ever order, securing the acquisition of 150 Boeing 737-10 aircraft and an additional 150 optional units. These new MAX-family airplanes will supplement the airline’s current fleet of 124 737-8200s, which are configured to accommodate up to 197 passengers in a tight seating arrangement.

Featured image: Ryanair (EI-DWC) Boeing 737-800. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways