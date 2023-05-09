Ryanair Orders Up to 300 Boeing 737 MAX Jets

DALLAS – American plane manufacturer Boeing and Ryanair (FR) have announced that the Irish ultra-low-cost carrier has chosen the 737 MAX for its future fleet expansion, with an order of up to 300 planes.

The purchase agreement is the largest in the airline’s history and includes a firm order for 150 Boeing 737-10 jets and an option for another 150. FR has been expanding its fleet with Boeing 737-8-200 airplanes to support its post-pandemic recovery and satisfy the high demand for travel.

With 197 seats, the Boeing 737 8-200 has enabled FR to reduce fuel consumption and emissions by over 20% compared to the planes it has been replacing. The larger 737-10 model will provide FR with 228 seats and the best single-aisle airplane economics.

Boeing Test and Evaluation, Boeing Flight Test, Flight Operations, 737-10 MAX, 1G001, 001-03, Photo Flight around Mt. Rainier Washington. Photo: Boeing

CEO Insights

Michael O’Leary, FR’s Group CEO, expressed his satisfaction with the company’s record aircraft order with Boeing, stating that they will receive up to 300 MAX 10s. He highlighted the aircraft’s eco-friendly features, including their fuel efficiency, greener technology, and 21% increase in seating capacity, in addition to burning 20% less fuel and being 50% quieter than their B737-NGs.

“We anticipate that 150 of the aircraft will replace older NGs, and the remaining 150 will support controlled, sustainable growth, allowing us to serve over 300 million passengers annually by 2034,” added O’Leary.

He further added, “This order, combined with our outstanding Gamechanger deliveries, will create 10,000 high-paying jobs for aviation professionals over the next ten years, with employment opportunities available in all of the main economies in Europe where FR is currently the leading or second-leading airline.”

Michael O’Leary stated that the new order of 150 Boeing 737-10 jets, with an option for 150 more, will help the airline create new jobs and facilitate sustainable growth to over 300 million passengers by 2034.

The new aircraft will also reduce fuel burn by 20% and noise by 50% compared to FR’s current fleet. O’Leary added that the larger and more efficient aircraft will reduce unit costs, allowing the airline to lower airfares and compete with other EU airlines. FR’s strong financial position will help maintain the cost gap with competitors for years to come.

Boeing’s President and CEO, Dave Calhoun, stated, “The partnership between Boeing and FR is highly productive and has helped make affordable travel possible for millions of people.”

He added, “The latest order for up to 300 Boeing 737 MAX 10 planes marks a new milestone in the longstanding partnership between the two companies, which began nearly a quarter-century ago.”

Calhoun expressed his commitment to supporting FR in achieving its objectives and delivering the new planes as per the agreement. Once finalized, this order will be posted on Boeing’s Orders and Deliveries website.

Feature Image: Ryanair (FR) N18008 Boeing 737-8-200 MAX | Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways