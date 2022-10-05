Ryanair Smashes September Passenger Record

DALLAS – Low-cost carrier (LCC) Ryanair (FR) has revealed its passenger numbers for September 2022, and it was a bumper month.

The Dublin-based airline flew 15.9 million passengers, up 13% on pre-Covid levels, making September 2022 its third busiest month ever. In total, 88,850 flights were operated with an average load factor of 94%.

The record-breaking month comes after the airline was forced to cancel 420 flights on September 16 due to a one-day strike by French Air Traffic Controllers. Around 80,000 passengers were affected.

September 2022 is now the third busiest month in terms of passengers flown in the airline;s history. Photo: Ryanair.

Cementing its Top Position

Ryanair was able to ramp up its operation quickly this year as passenger numbers rebounded. In August, it flew a record 16.9 million passengers on 92,800 flights, cementing its position as Europe’s biggest LCC and the biggest airline in terms of passengers flown.

Looking at the numbers on a rolling 12-month basis, passenger traffic rose by 209% in September to 153 million passengers for the year. This is compared to just 44 million by the same time a year ago.

FR bosses expect the airline to carry 166.5 million passengers this financial year. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways.

The airline expects to fly 166.5 million passengers during the 2022 financial year to the end of March. This is well up on its previous record of 149 million carried in 2019/2020 before the pandemic.

Featured Image: Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS (EI-FRO). Photo: Pablo Gonzalez/Airways.