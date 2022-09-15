Ryanair Cancels 420 Flights amid French ATC Strikes

DALLAS – Ryanair (FR) has canceled 420 flights for tomorrow Friday 16 in France due to a one-day strike by air traffic controllers (ATF) that will be taking place throughout the country.

According to the airline, 80,000 customers are expected to be impacted by the cancellations, which will mostly affect flights that fly over France. The airline says that every affected consumer has received an email or text message of the notification.

Due to the air traffic controller strikes, Air France (AF) yesterday canceled more than half of its short- and medium-haul flights for Friday.

The largest air traffic controller union in France, SNCTA, issued a strike notice, citing concerns from members over the erosion of purchasing power due to inflation.

Comments from Ryanair

The airline took to Twitter to apologize to its customers, stating, “Due to a one-day French ATC strike on Friday (16th Sept), we have regrettably been forced to cancel 420 flights (disrupting 80,000 passengers) mainly overflying France.”

The Irish ULCC continued, “It is inexplicable that thousands of European citizens/visitors will have their travel plans unfairly disrupted (Fri 16th Sept) by yet another French ATC strike and that flights which overfly France are disrupted by French ATC strikes yet domestic French flights are protected by minimum service laws.”

Stay tuned to Airways for further developments from the French ATC strike action.

Featured image: Ryanair 9H-QDK Boeing 737-800. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways