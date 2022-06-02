Interview: Romanian Aviation with Nicolae Stoica

DALLAS – The Romanian civil aviation sector is a versatile one, ready to capture significant commercial growth opportunities while adapting as necessary to regional and global events.

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Romania became a beacon of hope in the civil aviation sector thanks to the efforts of Henri Coandă International Airport (OTP) and the Romanian Civil Aeronautical Authority (AACR), both of which ensured the safe transit of Ukrainian refugees and the security of Romanian skies.

In an exclusive interview with Airways, Nicolae Stoica, Director General of the AACR, described how the top aviation regulator in Romania adapted to the effects of the Russian invasion in Ukraine and detailed growth opportunities for Romanian civil aviation amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Henri Coandă International Airport (OTP), seen from above, is the largest airport in Romania and serves the capital city of Bucharest. Photo: Brent Foster / Airways

Securing the Skies

Secure skies are integral to any civil aviation system and especially so for Romania, considering the country shares a border with Ukraine.

