Henri Coandă International Airport: a Romanian Beacon of Hope

DALLAS – The Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 forced airports across Eastern Europe to adapt to accommodate refugees fleeing war. Perhaps no airport better exemplifies such adaptation than Henri Coandă International Airport (OTP).

Located just outside of the Romanian capital of Bucharest, OTP is both the largest and busiest airport in the country and soon became a focal point for refugees and evacuees of all nationalities fleeing Ukraine.

In an exclusive interview with Airways, George Dorobanţu, CEO of the Bucharest Airports National Company (BANC), described how the airport accommodated a surge of refugees and repatriation flights without jeopardizing the efficiency of regularly scheduled passenger operations.

George Dorobanţu, the CEO of the BANC, sat down for an in-depth discussion with Airways. Photo: Valentin Iordache/BANC

Repatriation Flights to India and Beyond

Many of the evacuees who arrived in Romania and ultimately reached OTP were not Ukrainian and needed repatriation to their home countries, countries that ranged all the way from Nigeria to India and China.

Dorobanţu said the airport coordinated repatriation flights with “requests received through the embassies” focused on “transferring refugees or their own people from Ukraine.”

India served as the largest and “most significant” destination for repatriation flights. Dorobanţu said that many Indians were “students and workers” in Ukraine. He mentioned that “five to ten Chinese flights” departed from OTP and that Turkish Airlines operated repatriation flights “for Turkish people but also for other nationalities.”

Narrow-body aircraft are used on the majority of flights operating out of OTP. Dorobanţu admitted that the airport “experienced some issues with parking positions” as some of the repatriation flights operated with widebody aircraft.

The mere volume of widebody flights at OTP, which “had days with 15 refugee flights,” created a situation that was “very, very difficult to accommodate,” according to Dorobanţu.

Featured image: A dedicated group of volunteers including Viorel Savva (far right) and Brandon Patterson (second from right) provide Ukrainian refugees with travel assistance and interpretation services 24/7 at Henri Coandă International Airport.

Photo: Brent Foster/Airways

Special thanks to local photographer Radu Popovici for providing photos of aircraft operating repatriation flights. Follow Radu on Instagram @radp13.