Qantas Takes Delivery of Final Boeing 787-9

DALLAS – Yesterday, Qantas (QF) took delivery of the final Boeing 787-9 – registered VH-ZNN ‘Snowy River.’ Flight QF7879 took off from Everett (PAE) and landed in Melbourne (MEL) after more than 15 hours in the air. The aircraft completes Qantas fleet of 14 787-9 units, operating to long-haul destinations such as Vancouver (YVR), Santiago (SCL) and, recently, New York (JFK) via Auckland (AKL).

Qantas’ Boeing 787-9 has 42 business, 28 premium economy and 166 economy seats. As part of an extensive fleet renewal, the Australian flag carrier ordered a further nine Airbus A220s at the 2023 Paris Air Show to replace QantasLink’s Boeing 717 fleet. Qantas has finalised 29 A220s orders, with options for more and deliveries starting towards the end of 2023.

Boeing 787-9 at London Heathrow Airport (LHR). Photo: Ervin Eslami/Airways.

Future Fleet Plans

To meet the goals set in the Project Winton fleet renewal, QF aims to replace and grow its narrowbody fleet with next-generation aircraft, including the A321XLR, with up to 299 orders combined between the legacy carrier and Jetstar.

With this final twin-aisle delivery, Qantas’ attention will focus on expanding the Ultra-Long-Range (ULR) programme, project sunrise. With 12 Airbus A350-1000s on order, the airline is targeting non-stop flights from Sydney to New York and London starting in late 2025.

In that sense, the Dreamliner has served the airline very well, allowing the Australian carrier to open non-stop routes, such as Perth to London Heathrow (LHR) and Rome Fiumicino (FCO), as a testbed for Project Sunrise.

Featured Image: Qantas Boeing 787-9. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways