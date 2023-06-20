Qantas Firms Additional Order for Nine Airbus A220s

DALLAS – Qantas (QF) has firmed orders for a further nine Airbus A220-300s, bringing its total number of commitments to 29. The deal, first announced in February, was finalised at the Paris Air Show.

The Australian flag carrier ordered 20 of the type in May last year, including the -100 and -300, as part of a major fleet renewal program. The order also included the A321XLR and A350-1000. The first A220 will be delivered to the airline later this year. QF will put the type to work on its extensive domestic network.

Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International said, “We are pleased to announce this incremental order from Qantas. Best in class, the A220 will be the perfect platform for a domestic network that includes everything from short hops to flights of five hours and beyond. Combining efficiency, comfort and longer range, the A220 will also contribute from Day 1 to the carrier’s far-reaching Climate Action Plan.”

Featured Image: Airbus.