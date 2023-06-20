Qantas Firms Additional Order for Nine Airbus A220s
Airbus Airlines

Qantas Firms Additional Order for Nine Airbus A220s

  • by
  • June 20, 2023
  • Less than a minute

DALLASQantas (QF) has firmed orders for a further nine Airbus A220-300s, bringing its total number of commitments to 29. The deal, first announced in February, was finalised at the Paris Air Show.

The Australian flag carrier ordered 20 of the type in May last year, including the -100 and -300, as part of a major fleet renewal program. The order also included the A321XLR and A350-1000. The first A220 will be delivered to the airline later this year. QF will put the type to work on its extensive domestic network.

Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International said, “We are pleased to announce this incremental order from Qantas. Best in class, the A220 will be the perfect platform for a domestic network that includes everything from short hops to flights of five hours and beyond. Combining efficiency, comfort and longer range, the A220 will also contribute from Day 1 to the carrier’s far-reaching Climate Action Plan.”

SalamAir, Avolon Ink Airbus A330neo Leasing Commitment

Featured Image: Airbus.

Tags:

Share This Post:

European Deputy Editor
Writer, aviation fanatic, and Airways European Deputy Editor, Lee is a plant geek and part-time Flight Attendant for a UK-based airline. Based in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airlines, ATR, PAS2023

Mandarin Airlines add Six ATR 72-600s

June 20, 2023
Airbus, Airlines, PAS2023

Philippine Airlines Firms Up A350-1000 Order

June 20, 2023
Airlines, Embraer

TUI Puts First Embraer E195-E2 into Service

June 20, 2023
Airlines, PAS2023

SalamAir, Avolon Ink Airbus A330neo Leasing Commitment

June 20, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X