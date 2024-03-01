Qantas’ First Airbus A220s Enter Commercial Service

DALLAS — Qantas Airways’ (QF) new Airbus A220, VH-X4B, operated the inaugural Melbourne (MEL) to Canberra (CBR) QF1266 service this morning. The new Airbus narrowbody will fly the route 114 times this month, which equals 15,618 or 4,560,456 ASMs, according to Cirium Diio. The A220 will also fly the Melbourne-Brisbane (BNE) route starting today, with 34 flights BNE slated for March.

Thus begins QF’s “new era of domestic and regional travel for Australians.” QantasLink received the initial pair of 29 A220 jet aircraft, initiating the phased replacement of its longstanding fleet of Boeing 717s. This is crucial to the Qantas Group’s domestic narrowbody fleet renewal.

“These next-generation aircraft are going to make a real difference for customers travelling across our network, so it’s great to see it launch commercial flights from today,” QantasLink CEO Rachel Yangoyan said.

With the A220, the airline hopes to reduce its noise footprint by up to 50% and achieve a reduction in carbon emissions of 25%. “The aircraft are also quieter and generate up to 25 percent fewer carbon emissions, which is critical as we work towards our net zero target,” Ms. Yangoyan outlined.

The production of the third A220 is underway at Airbus’ facility in Mirabel, Canada, with a scheduled delivery in June. Additionally, four more A220s are set to be delivered by mid-2025.

With the increasing fleet, the A220 will be introduced on additional routes, starting with MEL-Hobart (HBA) in July, Melbourne-Coffs Harbour in October, and MEL-Launceston (LST) in November.

Qantas A220 Cabin interior. Photo: Qantas Airways

The Airbus A220

The A220 boasts remarkable fuel efficiency compared to previous generations, featuring an ultra-modern, light, and bright cabin design with spacious windows, overhead lockers, and specially designed seats, providing customers with a more comfortable flight experience.

The aircraft features two cabins with a total capacity of 137 passengers, comprising 10 Business seats arranged in a 2-2 configuration and 127 Economy seats arranged in a 2-3 configuration. Additionally, the overhead locker for all customers allows around 20 percent more storage space.

Featured Image: Qantas A220 inaugural flight QF1266 landing in Canberra. Photo: Qantas Airways